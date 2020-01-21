Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (AAL, ABF, ANTO, AVST, BATS, BEZ, BHP, BOSS, CINE, ELM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 21st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34). Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price raised by Commerzbank AG from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €170.00 ($197.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 118 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 125 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

