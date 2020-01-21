Research Analysts Set Expectations for Banco Santander SA’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

SAN opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.