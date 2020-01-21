Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

