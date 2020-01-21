Rimbit Achieves Market Cap of $51,326.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Rimbit has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $51,326.00 and $2.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

