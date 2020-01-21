RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,078.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $37,990,244. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

