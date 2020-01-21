Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

