Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Purchases 8 Shares

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,608.50 ($60.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,144,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,447.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,330.87. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

