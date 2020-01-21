Rise Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Rise has a market capitalization of $207,830.00 and $3.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000704 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,738,319 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

