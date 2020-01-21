Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Reduced by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,530 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after buying an additional 122,866 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

