Rogers Communications Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Rogers Control Trust bought 5,689,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares in the company, valued at C$394,025,575. Also, Director Bonnie Brooks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$475,671.56.

