Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.378 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

