Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $273.13 and a 52 week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

