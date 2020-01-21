Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

