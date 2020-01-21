Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,069. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.3% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 443,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Russell Frank Co bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.