Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $54,675.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007555 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

