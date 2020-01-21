Ryo Currency Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $372,622.00 and $271.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,732.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.01938510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.03931317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00660413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00754578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00107476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010265 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00610717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,367,879 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,567 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

