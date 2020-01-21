Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of BATS:CEFS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 19,427 shares of the stock were exchanged. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

