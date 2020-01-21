Safe Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $63,861.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. In the last week, Safe has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.01270053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053184 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

