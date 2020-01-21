SafeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $655,125.00 and $46.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01287626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00052488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223062 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00073196 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

