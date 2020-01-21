SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0734 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. SafeInsure has a market cap of $313,090.00 and approximately $205,074.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004519 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,268,395 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

