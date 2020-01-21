Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $85.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.77 million to $87.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $80.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $285.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.29 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,800 shares of company stock worth $2,374,962 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

