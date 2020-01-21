salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.76, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,086 shares of company stock valued at $67,490,537. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

