SaluS (SLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $8,390.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00038241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053326 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00072535 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.18 or 0.99424813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

