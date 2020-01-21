Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €166.56 ($193.67).

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 stock traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €214.80 ($249.77). The stock had a trading volume of 24,293 shares. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a one year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €195.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.85.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.