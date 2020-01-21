Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,682 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $47,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. 16,702,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,466,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

