Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 2,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

