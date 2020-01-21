Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,758. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

