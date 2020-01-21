Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,588 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $68,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,625. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

