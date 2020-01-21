Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Cut by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.