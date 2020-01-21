Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lowered by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $49,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. 875,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $79.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

