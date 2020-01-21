Scotiabank Cuts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.21. 185,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

