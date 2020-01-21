Scotiabank Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.15

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. 719,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.