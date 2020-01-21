Scout24 (ETR:G24) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G24. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

ETR G24 opened at €61.75 ($71.80) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a one year low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a one year high of €62.35 ($72.50). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

