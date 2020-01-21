SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $12,416.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

