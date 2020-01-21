Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 4,195,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,587. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

