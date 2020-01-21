Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 36,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,403. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 743.86% and a negative return on equity of 201.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

