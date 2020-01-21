Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $792.74 million and a PE ratio of 69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

