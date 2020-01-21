Seele Market Capitalization Hits $82.86 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Seele has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, HADAX and Bilaxy. Seele has a market capitalization of $82.86 million and $37.90 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, HADAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

