Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 302.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,402 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

