Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.74 million and $30,931.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

