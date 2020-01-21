Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $98,259.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

