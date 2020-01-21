ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is KAMES CAPITAL plc’s 9th Largest Position

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $102,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $314.16. 1,296,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,248. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $312.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day moving average of $271.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.