ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.79.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $312.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,736.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

