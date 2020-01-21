ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $312.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.32, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day moving average of $271.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

