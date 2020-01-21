Shah Capital Management Decreases Stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Shah Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 289,000 shares during the period. Gulfport Energy accounts for approximately 5.4% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 2.28% of Gulfport Energy worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPOR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,487,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.