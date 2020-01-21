Shah Capital Management Has $10.92 Million Position in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)

Shah Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,700 shares during the period. Eros International accounts for about 5.2% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 2.93% of Eros International worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eros International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eros International by 77.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eros International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Eros International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EROS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,531. The firm has a market cap of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Eros International plc has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

