Shah Capital Management Invests $10.51 Million in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,613,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000. Noble makes up approximately 5.0% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 3.46% of Noble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Noble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noble by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Noble by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 931,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 948,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.52. Noble Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

