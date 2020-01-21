Shah Capital Management Invests $5.32 Million in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,865,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned 0.61% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after acquiring an additional 158,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 361,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,755. The company has a market cap of $727.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

