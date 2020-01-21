Shah Capital Management Purchases 945,400 Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Shah Capital Management increased its position in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,400 shares during the quarter. Seadrill comprises about 3.2% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.53% of Seadrill worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Seadrill by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seadrill by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seadrill by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seadrill by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SDRL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 592,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Seadrill Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. Seadrill’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

