Shah Capital Management Sells 663,934 Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

Shah Capital Management cut its stake in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 663,934 shares during the quarter. GNC makes up approximately 2.6% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 2.42% of GNC worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 118.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 15.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GNC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:GNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 66,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,400. GNC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. GNC’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

